Fed Up Widow & Mom Seeks Assembly Seat In NY's 142nd District

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sandy Magnano is a widow and mother who has been fed up with the criminality and tyranny she and others have experienced in the state of New York. However, instead of leaving, she wants to fight for her family and those around her against all of it. She is running for the 142nd district and she joins me in this episode to talk about what has brought her to this point.
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/