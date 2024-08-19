Does God Know the Future? Let's Have it Out!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Download: http://eugenicide.com/terrorofgoddebate01.mp3
Jonathan O'Toole challenges Matt Trewhella, Bob Enyart, Adrian Horien or any open theist or "moral government theologians" to a written, Zoom, or preferably in-person debate! When you limit the essential characteristica of God: sovereignry, omniscience, omnipotence, omnipresence, et cetera; you preach an emasculated, impotent false "god." http://TERRORofGOD.com http://RetaliationMovie.com