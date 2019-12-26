Introduction To Home Canning ( part 3 ) Pressure Canning

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This is the last video in my 3 part video series, describing the basic concepts of canning. The series starts with the introduction then water bath method and pressure canning. This will be followed by videos involving recipes and food preps made using various canning methods.
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