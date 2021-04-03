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Robert David Steele Interviewed By David Nino Rodriguez About A New Patriotic American Tour
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316 views • April 03, 2021
WARNING: Strong language
Please read this description completely. More information at the bottom.
Robert David Steele Interviewed By David Nino Rodriguez and they talk about many things such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump - he's the real President, the border, DHS, Pedophiles, Nancy Pelosi, events expected for April 2021, the importance of your local sheriff, Corruption, political parties, Cynthia McKinney, the media, the NSA having all the evidence, Israel, Mount Rushmore, Dominion, Antifa, BLM, Elections, Vaccinations, about the ARISE USA THE RESURRECTION TOUR and Americas return.
Bitchute channel for Robert David Steele
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oEqbnPG8c1fR/
Please visit and join the 3 organizations at the links below which are mentioned in this video and please share this video with many others.
https://bigbatusa.org
https://cspoa.org
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com
.
Please read this description completely. More information at the bottom.
Robert David Steele Interviewed By David Nino Rodriguez and they talk about many things such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump - he's the real President, the border, DHS, Pedophiles, Nancy Pelosi, events expected for April 2021, the importance of your local sheriff, Corruption, political parties, Cynthia McKinney, the media, the NSA having all the evidence, Israel, Mount Rushmore, Dominion, Antifa, BLM, Elections, Vaccinations, about the ARISE USA THE RESURRECTION TOUR and Americas return.
Bitchute channel for Robert David Steele
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oEqbnPG8c1fR/
Please visit and join the 3 organizations at the links below which are mentioned in this video and please share this video with many others.
https://bigbatusa.org
https://cspoa.org
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com
.
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