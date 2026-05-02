Glyphosate: The Hidden Path Through Air, Water, and Food

Over the past few years, I’ve been building independent investigative documentaries focused on atmospheric systems, environmental change, and the world around us.





This work takes time, research, travel, equipment, and extensive post-production.





Rather than relying on corporate sponsors or outside editorial control, I’ve chosen to remain independent.





Support for this channel helps fund:





• Field research and travel

• Production equipment and maintenance

• Editing software and media licensing

• Archiving and long-form documentary development





If you believe in independent investigative storytelling and want to help keep this work going, you can support the channel here.





Every contribution goes directly toward production.





Thank you for being part of this journey.





— Edward Abbott

(Alaska Sky Watcher)

https://gofund.me/9486f9c74









Please consider donating to the channel as it helps me to do more projects like this . Thank you .

Buy me a coffee ☕️ 😋 yes please and thank you.

https://buymeacoffee.com/asw

or

https://www.paypal.me/AlaskaSkyWatcher





https://account.venmo.com/u/AlaskaSkyWatcher





https://cash.app/$alaskaskywatcher25





https://www.facebook.com/alaska.sky.watcher/support/?surface=permalink_subscribe_url&entrypoint_surface=comet_permalink





Glyphosate doesn’t stay where it’s sprayed. It moves. From the field to the crop, from the crop into the food system, and eventually into us. From farm to table isn’t just a slogan , it’s a chemical pathway. What began as a tool for agriculture has expanded into something far larger, saturating landscapes, waterways, and supply chains while quietly reshaping what grows and what doesn’t. The conversation isn’t just about weeds anymore , it’s about control over ecosystems, over food production, and over the environments we depend on to survive.

Beyond agriculture, aerial spraying of glyphosate-based herbicides in Canadian forestry , especially in Ontario and British Columbia , is used to kill deciduous trees and shrubs so commercial conifers can dominate the landscape. The practice remains deeply controversial, with opposition from First Nations communities, environmental groups, and municipalities raising concerns about long-term health and ecological impacts. Yet large forestry companies continue spraying at scale. History shows us how easily large-area chemical programs become normalized , and once they do, the consequences rarely stop at the original target.

Stay Aware, Be Prepared and Until Next Time Keep Looking Up 👀





Shared from and subscribe to:

SkyWatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@SkyWatcherEA