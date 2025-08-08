As He said, the 7th is the 8th Dream 8-8-25@8:44 AM

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ where we are trying to get home before darkness as we discussed how God's Creation days run, how the 7th of August is also the 8th and how the final piece given must be applied to the time of the hidden devices and auroras occur for the 3 days of Darkness when they arrived in this dream.

As we continued traveling, my son said, “I don't know, Mom. We still have hours to go to cross

the finish line. He had been calling the state line our “finish line” as it was our goal to reach it, pass over it, and be home before the Sun fully settled unseen by the naked eye. This is sundown as Father God calls it to me, I knew. I replied to him, “Son, you're not allowing in our count the 7th that's really the 8th. We have time.”





The 7th is really the 8th. A confirmation of the information about the 8th really being the 7th in the “Your final piece dream.”

Mark 6:4 But Jesus, said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

New Beginnings YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@MLJM7777

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry





Jeremiah 33:3