As He said, the 7th is the 8th Dream 8-8-25@8:44 AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
186 followers
56 views • 1 day ago

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ where we are trying to get home before darkness as we discussed how God's Creation days run, how the 7th of August is also the 8th and how the final piece given must be applied to the time of the hidden devices and auroras occur for the 3 days of Darkness when they arrived in this dream.

As we continued traveling, my son said, “I don't know, Mom. We still have hours to go to cross

the finish line. He had been calling the state line our “finish line” as it was our goal to reach it, pass over it, and be home before the Sun fully settled unseen by the naked eye. This is sundown as Father God calls it to me, I knew. I replied to him, “Son, you're not allowing in our count the 7th that's really the 8th. We have time.” 


The 7th is really the 8th. A confirmation of the information about the 8th really being the 7th in the “Your final piece dream.”

Mark 6:4 But Jesus, said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.


Jeremiah 33:3

hiddendarknessdevices
