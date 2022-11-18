ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - From My Cold Dead Hands | Measure 114" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton and Vanessa Keller discuss the long and short term implications of Oregon's newest Orwellian piece of garbage legislation, known as Measure 114.





Here are the links mentioned in this video:





KTVZ Article: https://ktvz.com/news/oregon-northwest/2022/11/16/osp-details-gun-purchase-background-check-process-works-to-clear-recent-backlog-amid-measure-114/

KGW Article: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/the-story/oregon-measure-114-gun-sales-background-checks/283-98f30275-6c52-447a-9d28-a0bbb6397a2b

BallotPedia Article: https://ballotpedia.org/Oregon_Measure_114,_Changes_to_Firearm_Ownership_and_Purchase_Requirements_Initiative_(2022)





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Vanessa Keller, CC / Fair Use: Andor, Tom MacDonald, Remix Bros, Misc

Hashtags: #oregon #guncontrol #greatreset #tyranny

Metatags Space Separated: oregon guncontrol greatreset tyranny

Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, guncontrol, greatreset, tyranny









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FbPEgvePPTUS/

On LBRY / Odysee:

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1vizn2-psec-2022-from-my-cold-dead-hands-measure-114-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/eFLTbhj

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0dfd9cef-fd42-4028-8fab-2a1a64050ade

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/nPgSZNVB3jfTkFy

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5bd508555cf907b781563776a3b4d88ab33ece84905252147804d869f34f4e30&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/111753









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



