PSEC - 2022 - From My Cold Dead Hands | Measure 114 | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
Published 11 days ago |

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - From My Cold Dead Hands | Measure 114" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton and Vanessa Keller discuss the long and short term implications of Oregon's newest Orwellian piece of garbage legislation, known as Measure 114.


Here are the links mentioned in this video:


KTVZ Article: https://ktvz.com/news/oregon-northwest/2022/11/16/osp-details-gun-purchase-background-check-process-works-to-clear-recent-backlog-amid-measure-114/

KGW Article: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/the-story/oregon-measure-114-gun-sales-background-checks/283-98f30275-6c52-447a-9d28-a0bbb6397a2b

BallotPedia Article: https://ballotpedia.org/Oregon_Measure_114,_Changes_to_Firearm_Ownership_and_Purchase_Requirements_Initiative_(2022)


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Vanessa Keller, CC / Fair Use: Andor, Tom MacDonald, Remix Bros, Misc

Hashtags: #oregon #guncontrol #greatreset #tyranny

Metatags Space Separated: oregon guncontrol greatreset tyranny

Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, guncontrol, greatreset, tyranny



