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Show Me The Virus Money
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20 views • January 04, 2022
In the Scriptures, the love of money is the root of all kinds of EVIL. When referencing the love of money it is all about CONTROL – the control of money – who has it – makes it – determines its value – its distribution – its use, etc. Throughout human history, those that control money control the people. What we are witnessing is Mass Formation (Psychosis) implemented by the Illuminati using a virus to create a worldwide spirit of fear. The spirit of fear which is not from God has allowed this psychosis to occur since fear destroys critical thinking, weakens the spirit, and opens the door to deception.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2021/04/06/meet-the-40-new-billionaires-who-got-rich-fighting-covid-19/?sh=7e41662017e5
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https://www.forbes.com/sites/giacomotognini/2021/04/06/meet-the-40-new-billionaires-who-got-rich-fighting-covid-19/?sh=7e41662017e5
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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