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The most precious possession you have in the world... is your own people! And for this people... and for the sake of this people... we will struggle and fight! And never slacken!
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43 views • December 25, 2021
The most precious possession you have in the world... is your own people! And for this people... and for the sake of this people... we will struggle and fight! And never slacken! And never tire! And never lose courage! And never despair!'
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