Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is the BIGGEST scandal in recent American history and the FBI is covering it up_
Neroke-5
14 Subscribers
122 views
Published a day ago

The January 6th Pipe Bomb Narrative is about to collapse and this story is being buried by the mainstream media so we want to shed as much light on it as possible. We now have Some bombshell developments in the January 6th pipe bomb hoax and the FBI cover-up.

fbidonald trumpcoverupmainstream mediajanuary 6

