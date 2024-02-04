This is the BIGGEST scandal in recent American history and the FBI is covering it up_

The January 6th Pipe Bomb Narrative is about to collapse and this story is being buried by the mainstream media so we want to shed as much light on it as possible. We now have Some bombshell developments in the January 6th pipe bomb hoax and the FBI cover-up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.