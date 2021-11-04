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It All Makes Sense Once You Realize They Want To Kill You & CDC Gets Busted
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482 views • November 04, 2021
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Sources used in video:
It all makes sense when you realize they want to kill you - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/11/03/it-all-makes-sense-once-you-realize-they-want-to-kill-us/
CDC justs changes definition of vaxx so they can approve it - https://technofog.substack.com/p/cdc-emails-our-definition-of-vaccine
Meanwhile, passengers are now dying in flight - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10156793/Fully-vaccinated-air-passenger-infected-Covid-dead-flight-Turkey-Germany.html
Pfizer adds heart attack stablizing ingredient in vaxx for kids - https://ussanews.com/pfizer-adds-ingredient-to-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-that-helps-stabilize-heart-attacks/
The vaxx data is all a lie, they just make up what they need to - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/falsified-data-pfizer-vaccine-trial-had-major-flaws-whistleblower-tells-peer-reviewed
WaPo says you'll never be fully vaccinated - https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/fully-vaccinated-coronavirus/2021/10/21/d0f9a2d4-321b-11ec-93e2-dba2c2c11851_story.html
Southwest airlines hypocrisy exposed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/exclusive-senior-flight-crew-member-exposes-southwest-airlines-flight-attendant-unions-complete-covid-hypocrisy/
The democrats are a dying party - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-msnbc-hilariously-melts-down-over-youngkin-win-claims-critical-race-theory-isnt-real/
They're in trouble when red is winning in NY - https://nypost.com/2021/11/03/republicans-win-4-nyc-council-seats/
They couldn't cheat in Virginia, but they did in NJ - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-democrat-tricks-new-jersey-governors-race-republican-winning-largest-county-100-votes-counted-vote-flips-democrat-miraculously-wins-county/
Fast food busted for 80% chemicals - https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16570664/dangerous-chemicals-mcdonalds-burger-pizza-meals/
More bad news for lefties, Rittenhouse should never have been charged - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-sat-bombshell-footage-kyle-rittenhouse-shooting
No crane operators leads to bigger backup - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ive-been-driving-trucks-20-years-ill-tell-you-why-americas-shipping-crisis-will-not-end
Wait until Australia hears about this, China has 1 "case" locks down 33,000 people at park - https://supchina.com/2021/11/01/shanghai-disneyland-confronts-covid-scare-on-halloween-night-stranding-thousands-for-mass-testing/
Florida knows how to do it, but no one listens - https://nypost.com/2021/10/28/florida-gov-ron-desantis-has-shown-how-to-handle-covid-19/
Rumble moving to Florida because it still values freedom - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/02/rumble-video-platform-moving-headquarters-from-canada-to-sarasota-county-florida/
No deal for Epsteins partner - https://nypost.com/2021/11/01/ghislaine-maxwells-accusers-can-remain-anonymous-at-trial/
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/man-declares-his-pronouns-are-letsgobrandon
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1455755416562909184
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
It all makes sense when you realize they want to kill you - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/11/03/it-all-makes-sense-once-you-realize-they-want-to-kill-us/
CDC justs changes definition of vaxx so they can approve it - https://technofog.substack.com/p/cdc-emails-our-definition-of-vaccine
Meanwhile, passengers are now dying in flight - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10156793/Fully-vaccinated-air-passenger-infected-Covid-dead-flight-Turkey-Germany.html
Pfizer adds heart attack stablizing ingredient in vaxx for kids - https://ussanews.com/pfizer-adds-ingredient-to-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-that-helps-stabilize-heart-attacks/
The vaxx data is all a lie, they just make up what they need to - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/falsified-data-pfizer-vaccine-trial-had-major-flaws-whistleblower-tells-peer-reviewed
WaPo says you'll never be fully vaccinated - https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/fully-vaccinated-coronavirus/2021/10/21/d0f9a2d4-321b-11ec-93e2-dba2c2c11851_story.html
Southwest airlines hypocrisy exposed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/exclusive-senior-flight-crew-member-exposes-southwest-airlines-flight-attendant-unions-complete-covid-hypocrisy/
The democrats are a dying party - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-msnbc-hilariously-melts-down-over-youngkin-win-claims-critical-race-theory-isnt-real/
They're in trouble when red is winning in NY - https://nypost.com/2021/11/03/republicans-win-4-nyc-council-seats/
They couldn't cheat in Virginia, but they did in NJ - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-democrat-tricks-new-jersey-governors-race-republican-winning-largest-county-100-votes-counted-vote-flips-democrat-miraculously-wins-county/
Fast food busted for 80% chemicals - https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16570664/dangerous-chemicals-mcdonalds-burger-pizza-meals/
More bad news for lefties, Rittenhouse should never have been charged - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-sat-bombshell-footage-kyle-rittenhouse-shooting
No crane operators leads to bigger backup - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ive-been-driving-trucks-20-years-ill-tell-you-why-americas-shipping-crisis-will-not-end
Wait until Australia hears about this, China has 1 "case" locks down 33,000 people at park - https://supchina.com/2021/11/01/shanghai-disneyland-confronts-covid-scare-on-halloween-night-stranding-thousands-for-mass-testing/
Florida knows how to do it, but no one listens - https://nypost.com/2021/10/28/florida-gov-ron-desantis-has-shown-how-to-handle-covid-19/
Rumble moving to Florida because it still values freedom - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/02/rumble-video-platform-moving-headquarters-from-canada-to-sarasota-county-florida/
No deal for Epsteins partner - https://nypost.com/2021/11/01/ghislaine-maxwells-accusers-can-remain-anonymous-at-trial/
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/man-declares-his-pronouns-are-letsgobrandon
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1455755416562909184
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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