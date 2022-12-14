God prophesied in Bible that End Times most wicked generation will be unloving & violent. Repent!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). In the video, all the passerby and drivers in China ignore a dying person in a scooter accident in the middle of the road, and does not help her. God prophesied that the End Times most wicked generation will be unloving and violent and evil. 2 Timothy 3:1-17 says, “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away! For of this sort are those who creep into households and make captives of gullible women loaded down with sins, led away by various lusts, always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Now as Jannes and Jambres resisted Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, disapproved concerning the faith; but they will progress no further, for their folly will be manifest to all, as theirs also was. But you have carefully followed my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, love, perseverance, persecutions, afflictions, which happened to me at Antioch, at Iconium, at Lystra—what persecutions I endured. And out of them all the Lord delivered me. Yes, and all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution. But evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived. But you must continue in the things which you have learned and been assured of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” In the video, a cat saves a freezing chipmunk, and brings it into its garage and places it by the heater to warm. Likewise, a cat helps to clean a ten year old rabbit that is not able to clean itself. In the video, a Tibetan Mastiff shepherd dog protects an enemy elderly “Wolf King” from his own pack, so that the elderly wolf can eat, while the NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elites are eugenics exterminating millions of human elderly people with COVID biochemical weapon vaccines in the elderly homes. Animals are sometimes more caring and loving than the humans are. Satan Lucifer and his fallen angel fake aliens’ NWO restructuring program that they lie to their minions is not a “depopulation program,” but it is in reality a “eugenics extermination program” of all humans and humanoids and their temporary “killing machine” hybrids and eventually their own human hybrid “kapo” Satanist minions and God’s Creation. They just market it as a so-called “depopulation agenda for a better world.” It is just like their depopulation agenda for going green “no carbon emission” in their fake global-warming propaganda, which is just a front for many things, including making the earth a chemtrail toxic metal irradiated particles desert environment that is suitable for their reptilian fallen angel devils that they plan to release. They made all the deserts in the world.





