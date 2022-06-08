Peter Navarro Joins Tucker Carlson Following FBI Arrest Over January 6 Committee Subpoena

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06/06/2022 His arrest by the Congressional Commission of Inquiry was unconstitutional, it was not properly authorized, it was not properly constituted, and it had no subpoena power, Peter Navarro said in an interview with Tucker Carlson.