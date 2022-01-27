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Cover Super / GMO or GMH / Zombie Soldiers plus a Banned Video at the ISP level..
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247 views • January 27, 2022
I have two stories that appear to be a super soldier / zombie programed soldier programs. Plus, we cover the Syria ambassador talking about GMO soldiers his country was fighting. Is China building flying humans and a super GMeH soldier program. Can an EMF take out our entire military since they are vaxed. Is this an army for the day of the lord?
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Cover Super / GMO / Zombie Soldiers plus a Banned Video at the ISP level
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Cover Super / GMO / Zombie Soldiers plus a Banned Video at the ISP level
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