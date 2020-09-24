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G. Edward Griffin - The Quigley Formula (The origins and goals of secret societies)
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195 views • September 24, 2020
Lecture given some time around 2009-2010 according to the Youtube upload date
An excellent lecture by G. Edward Griffin entitled "The Quigley Formula: A conspiratorial view of history as taught by the conspirators themselves"
"Quigley" is the late Carroll Quigley, a Council on Foreign Relations member and historian, as well as mentor to CFR & Trilateral Commission member Bill Clinton.
The lecture is based around the following quote from his book Tragedy & Hope, pp. 1247-1248:
"The National parties and their presidential candidates, with the Eastern Establishment assiduously fostering the process behind the scenes, moved closer together and nearly met in the center with almost identical candidates and platforms, although the process was concealed as much as possible, by the revival of obsolescent or meaningless war cries and slogans (often going back to the Civil War)....The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to the doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can "throw the rascals out" at any election without leading to any profound or extreme shifts in policy. ... Either party in office becomes in time corrupt, tired, unenterprising, and vigorless. Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies."
InfowarsFan's added notes:
Illuminati founder Adam Weishaupt: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Weishaupt
Politician and businessman Cecil Rhodes: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cecil_Rhodes
Council on foreign relations: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations
Skip to 43-MIN:50-SEC for a list of members (which include U.S. politicians and military brass)
At 49-MIN, is a long list of corporations with C.F.R. ties
At 50-MIN:20-SEC is a list of media with C.F.R. memberships
At 51-MIN:36-SEC is a list of media personalities/talking heads with C.F.R. ties
At 52-MIN:23-SEC is a list of tax exempt foundations and thinktanks with C.F.R. ties
At 53-MIN:06-SEC --- Universities heads/professors and others with C.F.R. ties (563 of them)
At 53-MIN:20-SEC --- Banks, Federal Reserve Stock Exchanges brokerage houses (284 of them)
And at 1-HOUR:9-MIN Edward Griffin makes a statement which strangely enough also seems to predict the rise of the populist movement in July 2015 when Donald J. Trump announced his run for the U.S. presidency. (That 2% quickly became a huge political movement).
An excellent lecture by G. Edward Griffin entitled "The Quigley Formula: A conspiratorial view of history as taught by the conspirators themselves"
"Quigley" is the late Carroll Quigley, a Council on Foreign Relations member and historian, as well as mentor to CFR & Trilateral Commission member Bill Clinton.
The lecture is based around the following quote from his book Tragedy & Hope, pp. 1247-1248:
"The National parties and their presidential candidates, with the Eastern Establishment assiduously fostering the process behind the scenes, moved closer together and nearly met in the center with almost identical candidates and platforms, although the process was concealed as much as possible, by the revival of obsolescent or meaningless war cries and slogans (often going back to the Civil War)....The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to the doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can "throw the rascals out" at any election without leading to any profound or extreme shifts in policy. ... Either party in office becomes in time corrupt, tired, unenterprising, and vigorless. Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies."
InfowarsFan's added notes:
Illuminati founder Adam Weishaupt: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Weishaupt
Politician and businessman Cecil Rhodes: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cecil_Rhodes
Council on foreign relations: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations
Skip to 43-MIN:50-SEC for a list of members (which include U.S. politicians and military brass)
At 49-MIN, is a long list of corporations with C.F.R. ties
At 50-MIN:20-SEC is a list of media with C.F.R. memberships
At 51-MIN:36-SEC is a list of media personalities/talking heads with C.F.R. ties
At 52-MIN:23-SEC is a list of tax exempt foundations and thinktanks with C.F.R. ties
At 53-MIN:06-SEC --- Universities heads/professors and others with C.F.R. ties (563 of them)
At 53-MIN:20-SEC --- Banks, Federal Reserve Stock Exchanges brokerage houses (284 of them)
And at 1-HOUR:9-MIN Edward Griffin makes a statement which strangely enough also seems to predict the rise of the populist movement in July 2015 when Donald J. Trump announced his run for the U.S. presidency. (That 2% quickly became a huge political movement).
Keywords
bill clintoncommunismhistorynew world orderrothschildunited statesrockefellerilluminatigeorgetown universitysecret societydemocracybilderberg groupworld wartrilateral commissioncollectivismedward griffinadam weishauptcecil rhodestragedy and hopecarrollroundtablequigley formulamilner groupcounsil on foreign relationsanglo american establishment
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