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AxeTruth 07/28 Chat with Axetruth - We Are All In This Together. Glitches in the Matrix.
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10 views • August 06, 2021
Wash Rinse and repeat... now we back to heighten the fear of the fake Airborne Aids Virus...
1. Caught on camera_ Woman brutally attacks Cleveland Asian store owners over $11 purchase
2. Blackistan Atlanta Two women killed in metro Atlanta parks
3. We Are All In This Together ... We are the Government
4. Biden mingles maskless while his admin pushes for mask mandates
5. Ultra Liberal Michael Rapparport who advocated for people to get the vaccine like he did , now being called a super spreader of the virus now he i is GOOKED, looking like a used puppet..
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Caught on camera_ Woman brutally attacks Cleveland Asian store owners over $11 purchase
2. Blackistan Atlanta Two women killed in metro Atlanta parks
3. We Are All In This Together ... We are the Government
4. Biden mingles maskless while his admin pushes for mask mandates
5. Ultra Liberal Michael Rapparport who advocated for people to get the vaccine like he did , now being called a super spreader of the virus now he i is GOOKED, looking like a used puppet..
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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