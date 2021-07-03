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It's Official! Fauci The Fraud Named In Massive Vax Scam Lawsuit Filed By American Frontline Doctors
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460 views • July 03, 2021
Ali Shultz, Legal Director for America’s Frontline Doctors FINALLY announces that the organization has OFFICIALLY FILED A LAWSUIT that names Anthony ('The Fraud') Fauci and others who are COMPLICIT in the FORCED VACCINATION of Americans and OTHER crimes against Humanity! The lawsuit also focuses on the FORCED INNOCULATION of CHILDREN, who are all but IMMUNE to COVID-19 - a FACT that has been PROVEN beyond any doubt! This interview highlights the EXPLOSIVE TRUTH that CHILDREN are being ALLOWED & BAMBOOZLED into getting the Killer Jab WITHOUT THEIR PARENTS' KNOWLEDGE OR EVEN THEIR CONSENT! This video will wake you up to EVIL,
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