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"PROFANE": What Is Sin, Why Do We Do It And What Does It Cost Us?
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1056 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: What is profanity? Is it curse words and filthy habits as most of us think? Profanity comes from 'Profane'- it describes those who are irreverent, disrespectful of God, unrighteous, offensive, crude, having no morals, no holiness, and no regard for sacred things. God says every profane person is UNCLEAN- they look nothing like His image and are not welcome into His presence. God wants us to know what sin is. Sin is a living thing. It can target us, attack us, lie in wait like a lion that wants to destroy us. What would change if we knew how dangerous sin is? How would we change the way we walk before the Lord? Be sober in these end times, stop playing games with God law's before you end up in the same punishments reserved for the profane (Psalm 1:4-5). Times are different now. God is loving but He will no longer tolerate unchecked sin in the world. Let those who have ears, hear.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profane-june-12-2019/
Read also PART 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanitiy-of-profanities-hear-the-words-of-the-lord-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: What is profanity? Is it curse words and filthy habits as most of us think? Profanity comes from 'Profane'- it describes those who are irreverent, disrespectful of God, unrighteous, offensive, crude, having no morals, no holiness, and no regard for sacred things. God says every profane person is UNCLEAN- they look nothing like His image and are not welcome into His presence. God wants us to know what sin is. Sin is a living thing. It can target us, attack us, lie in wait like a lion that wants to destroy us. What would change if we knew how dangerous sin is? How would we change the way we walk before the Lord? Be sober in these end times, stop playing games with God law's before you end up in the same punishments reserved for the profane (Psalm 1:4-5). Times are different now. God is loving but He will no longer tolerate unchecked sin in the world. Let those who have ears, hear.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profane-june-12-2019/
Read also PART 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanitiy-of-profanities-hear-the-words-of-the-lord-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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