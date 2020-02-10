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AMV- Wicked Ways- The Rising of the Shield Hero
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6 views • February 10, 2020
Raphtalia is such an amazing character, "Effectively seeing seeing through Naofumi's hard exterior, and helping him with the darkness that resides within him.
Anime Used:
The Rising of the Shield Hero
Song Used:
Track: Killabyte - Wicked Ways (feat. Danyka Nadeau) [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/KCpQBB22Xwc
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/WickedWaysYO
Anime Used:
The Rising of the Shield Hero
Song Used:
Track: Killabyte - Wicked Ways (feat. Danyka Nadeau) [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/KCpQBB22Xwc
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/WickedWaysYO
Keywords
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