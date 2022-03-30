© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Of The Biggest Barriers To Being A Christian
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • March 30, 2022
Some will find this teaching from Jesus shocking! I know I did when I first heard it, but I didn't realize the extent to which it goes. Follow Jesus and division in this area is guaranteed to happen.
For more information click the link here to watch a longer video called "The Most Embarrassing Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3J2HfXD
For more inquires email [email protected]
For more information click the link here to watch a longer video called "The Most Embarrassing Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3J2HfXD
For more inquires email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.