We Need To Talk About Canada’s POLICE STATE Response To COVID-19(84)

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The Canadian government is currently ramping up their efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 by giving sweeping powers to police and by taking big brother into the digital realm. Contact tracing apps are popping up on the provincial level and we may soon see a nationwide collective effort to track trace and database every single thing everyone does. Meanwhile families are being forcefully removed from their homes and taken to psychiatric facilities for peacefully protesting the governments abuse of power. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest police state news in Canada while also providing workable solutions on how to avoid being tracked by the government in this post Covid-19(84) world.