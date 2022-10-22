Create New Account
SOROS INVOLVED IN GOV RACES / WHITE “LIBERAL” PRIVILEGE
28 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


October 21, 2022


Soros family backed democrat candidate for PA Governor, Josh Shapiro has lavish expenditures on his nearly 11,000 page campaign finance report. If printed, his report is tall enough to ride a rollercoaster even though Little Josh isn’t.


A look back in history, we highlight when Democrat Senate Candidate John Fetterman pulled a shotgun on a black jogger.


White privilege is a shame invented by an elitist liberal white woman. Is it white privilege or truly elitist liberal privilege. Yes, Black privilege

is a thing and it is real.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1p27kr-soros-involved-in-gov-races-white-liberal-privilege.html


Keywords
current eventspoliticsliberaldemocratglobalistsgovernorgeorge soroselitespennsylvaniawhite privilegeblack privilegeracesjosh shapiroteddy danielsjohn fettermanin the trenches

