SOROS INVOLVED IN GOV RACES / WHITE “LIBERAL” PRIVILEGE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 21, 2022





Soros family backed democrat candidate for PA Governor, Josh Shapiro has lavish expenditures on his nearly 11,000 page campaign finance report. If printed, his report is tall enough to ride a rollercoaster even though Little Josh isn’t.





A look back in history, we highlight when Democrat Senate Candidate John Fetterman pulled a shotgun on a black jogger.





White privilege is a shame invented by an elitist liberal white woman. Is it white privilege or truly elitist liberal privilege. Yes, Black privilege

is a thing and it is real.





