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Election Integrity Cyber Symposium -- Election patterns -- examined by Capt. Seth Keshel
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132 views • August 13, 2021
Day two of Lindell TV's Election Integrity Cyber Symposium
Capt. Seth Keshel show decades of voting patterns that, on its own merits, indicate that audits need to be conducted in all 50 states..
Many inexplicable disparities between down-ballot vote and top ticket.. He also examined registrations and primary vote-pattern oddities..
Capt. Seth Keshel show decades of voting patterns that, on its own merits, indicate that audits need to be conducted in all 50 states..
Many inexplicable disparities between down-ballot vote and top ticket.. He also examined registrations and primary vote-pattern oddities..
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