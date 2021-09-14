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THE AWAKENING IS GROWING -- Max Igan
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543 views • September 14, 2021
“Intelligent discontent is the mainspring of civilization. Progress is born of agitation. It is agitation or stagnation.” - Eugene Debs
http://thecrowhouse.com
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Psychologists can contact Reyna via this website
https://www.apalliance.org/
Businesses ALL Welcome Jabbed or NOT Jabbed Australia Wide
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1213829215752696/
THE AUSTRALIAN ARMY DEFENSE FORCE: "TO FORCE VACCINATE INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIANS AGAINST THEIR WILL"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0S6kGEnyPQHN/
AUSTRALIA’S NATIONAL ACTION PLANFOR HEALTH SECURITY 2019-2023
https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/054D7F36DA7F8F72CA2581A8001278EB/$File/Aust-Nat-Action-Plan-Health-Security-2019-2023.pdf?fbclid=IwAR35fmoOPwa2Mky_7jQ_K-H9j66-dWfAOWltsTsUnV373SfmmO5SYnrVYwY
A message from one ethnic to another
https://www.facebook.com/millionsrise/videos/4501604399905393/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&;ref=sharing
I Don't Scan QR Codes, And Neither Should You
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2020/06/01/i-dont-scan-qr-codes-and-neither-should-you/?sh=7bc3d86651d1
Britain will now see 'permanent food shortages' and it's 'going to get worse'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/uknews/britain-will-now-see-permanent-food-shortages-and-it-s-going-to-get-worse/ar-AAOi7Cp?ocid=msedgntp
Businesses face big fines for unvaccinated customers and employees
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/businesses-face-big-fines-for-unvaccinated-customers-and-employees/ar-AAOfL8o
NSW Police Officer Challenges Government’s Vaccination Policy
https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/police-officer-challenges-governments-vaccination-policy/
Group of Queensland police officers push for legal challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-11/police-crowdfund-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/100454368
POLICE BRUTALITY: Sydney Mother begs, "Remove the handcuffs from dying son!" as RIOT Police Converge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAJUSSDljGk
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Psychologists can contact Reyna via this website
https://www.apalliance.org/
Businesses ALL Welcome Jabbed or NOT Jabbed Australia Wide
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1213829215752696/
THE AUSTRALIAN ARMY DEFENSE FORCE: "TO FORCE VACCINATE INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIANS AGAINST THEIR WILL"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0S6kGEnyPQHN/
AUSTRALIA’S NATIONAL ACTION PLANFOR HEALTH SECURITY 2019-2023
https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/054D7F36DA7F8F72CA2581A8001278EB/$File/Aust-Nat-Action-Plan-Health-Security-2019-2023.pdf?fbclid=IwAR35fmoOPwa2Mky_7jQ_K-H9j66-dWfAOWltsTsUnV373SfmmO5SYnrVYwY
A message from one ethnic to another
https://www.facebook.com/millionsrise/videos/4501604399905393/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&;ref=sharing
I Don't Scan QR Codes, And Neither Should You
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2020/06/01/i-dont-scan-qr-codes-and-neither-should-you/?sh=7bc3d86651d1
Britain will now see 'permanent food shortages' and it's 'going to get worse'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/uknews/britain-will-now-see-permanent-food-shortages-and-it-s-going-to-get-worse/ar-AAOi7Cp?ocid=msedgntp
Businesses face big fines for unvaccinated customers and employees
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/businesses-face-big-fines-for-unvaccinated-customers-and-employees/ar-AAOfL8o
NSW Police Officer Challenges Government’s Vaccination Policy
https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/police-officer-challenges-governments-vaccination-policy/
Group of Queensland police officers push for legal challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-11/police-crowdfund-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/100454368
POLICE BRUTALITY: Sydney Mother begs, "Remove the handcuffs from dying son!" as RIOT Police Converge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAJUSSDljGk
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
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