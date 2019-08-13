Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 3: Energy Control Structure, Before and After

Hello and welcome back to We are in the Golden Age,Today’s Episode 3: Energy Control Structure, Before and After, takes a deeper look into the energy control structure how it was before and very restricted, to after when both sets of Principal technologies are able to be openly developed.Alternative/ Green Energy is still heavily regulated, while Independent Energy – (IE) is non- lightly regulated, because of Illuminate the Way Independent Energy Infrastructure Upgrade – (IEIU).Independent Energy - (IE) is protected with all rights reserved and completely separate from Alternative/ Green Energy.Also in this episode there is a brief look at the Letter of Support, which will be the subject of the next Episode with some short clips of the actual meetings when it was approved. Very historical.There is also a couple energy secrets in the one diagram, see if you can figure it out. There WILL be an Episode that does explain it in detail as we progress in the Series on Independent Energy - (IE).Lots of good information,Remember, the frequency of LOVE resonates through all 14 Dimensions of Creationenjoy,Please like, share and subscribe to We are in the Golden Age at the link below:For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,Peter Ross of the Mouck family