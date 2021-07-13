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SPECIAL ALERT !! GOVT. INSTRUCTS VACCINE "STRIKE FORCE" TEAMS HOW TO CLEAR BUILDINGS !! MUST WATCH !
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132 views • July 13, 2021
Following that announcement, Lake County, Illinois posted this document that provides instructions for how such teams should operate:
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
An accompanying FAQ document (English version) is available here:
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/37998/CHA-Vaccination-Talking-Points_20210114
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
An accompanying FAQ document (English version) is available here:
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/37998/CHA-Vaccination-Talking-Points_20210114
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