Coded Arms (2005, PSP)

Coded Arms is a first-person shooter developed and published by Konami.



The game has standard controls. You can strafe, look up and down, jump, change weapon etc. The game has slight auto-aiming. You can reload manually to avoid automatic reloading at the wrong moment. In the levels, you can not only find new weapons, ammo and health, but also other equipment, like armour. Equipment and weapons can be swapped or detached between levels. Weapons are improved when used more often. Some enemies have coloured fields around them to point out that they are carrying a key needed to proceed. There also sometimes sphere that you can pick up which give a 30 second lasting bonus like infinite ammo or invisibility.

