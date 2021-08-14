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The Mass Psychosis of the Covaids Cult
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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266 views • August 14, 2021
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After Skool Cartoon https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g

Study Finds The Most Highly-Educated Americans Are Also The Most Vaccine-Hesitant https://unherd.com/thepost/the-most-vaccine-hesitant-education-group-of-all-phds/

27 vaccinated people test positive for Covid on a Carnival cruise ship: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/13/27-vaccinated-people-test-positive-for-covid-on-a-carnival-cruise-ship.html

How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-delta-variant-upends-assumptions-about-coronavirus-2021-07-26/

Roadmap to disaster? | Israeli gov't wants to microchip kids for 'safety': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZYwYxapS-k

Moderna names Australia among potential locations for COVID vaccine trial on children aged 6 months to 12 years: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-09/moderna-names-australia-potential-site-covid-vaccine-trial-child/100360760

Fauci says everybody will likely need a Covid vaccine booster shot eventually: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/12/covid-booster-shot-fauci-says-it-is-likely-everybody-will-eventually-need-a-third-vaccine.html

How This Warning from Dr. Fauci May Equal Higher Revenue for Moderna: https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/22/dr-fauci-warning-may-boost-moderna-revenue/

Wcw Exposé: Fauci Spent $424k On Beagle Experiments, Dogs Bitten To Death By Flies: https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/?fbclid=IwAR1h8Q9rV8ZIySq5ZwfYocNh6jrZ_9wSr5CoMW0FiSfiEr8YDhoRmRcRSxQ
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