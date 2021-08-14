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The Mass Psychosis of the Covaids Cult
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266 views • August 14, 2021
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The ballad of the crypto vigilante - by PIRATE MANTRA: https://odysee.com/@PIRATEMANTRA:9/ARRR:8
Menticide: The Killing of the Mind: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z4cYXZ60g7KT/
After Skool Cartoon https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g
Study Finds The Most Highly-Educated Americans Are Also The Most Vaccine-Hesitant https://unherd.com/thepost/the-most-vaccine-hesitant-education-group-of-all-phds/
27 vaccinated people test positive for Covid on a Carnival cruise ship: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/13/27-vaccinated-people-test-positive-for-covid-on-a-carnival-cruise-ship.html
How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-delta-variant-upends-assumptions-about-coronavirus-2021-07-26/
Roadmap to disaster? | Israeli gov't wants to microchip kids for 'safety': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZYwYxapS-k
Moderna names Australia among potential locations for COVID vaccine trial on children aged 6 months to 12 years: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-09/moderna-names-australia-potential-site-covid-vaccine-trial-child/100360760
Fauci says everybody will likely need a Covid vaccine booster shot eventually: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/12/covid-booster-shot-fauci-says-it-is-likely-everybody-will-eventually-need-a-third-vaccine.html
How This Warning from Dr. Fauci May Equal Higher Revenue for Moderna: https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/22/dr-fauci-warning-may-boost-moderna-revenue/
Wcw Exposé: Fauci Spent $424k On Beagle Experiments, Dogs Bitten To Death By Flies: https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/?fbclid=IwAR1h8Q9rV8ZIySq5ZwfYocNh6jrZ_9wSr5CoMW0FiSfiEr8YDhoRmRcRSxQ
Get your free ticket to Anarchovid: https://anarchapulco.com
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
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Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
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Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
The ballad of the crypto vigilante - by PIRATE MANTRA: https://odysee.com/@PIRATEMANTRA:9/ARRR:8
Menticide: The Killing of the Mind: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z4cYXZ60g7KT/
After Skool Cartoon https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KmNKYC1l0stjctkGswl6g
Study Finds The Most Highly-Educated Americans Are Also The Most Vaccine-Hesitant https://unherd.com/thepost/the-most-vaccine-hesitant-education-group-of-all-phds/
27 vaccinated people test positive for Covid on a Carnival cruise ship: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/13/27-vaccinated-people-test-positive-for-covid-on-a-carnival-cruise-ship.html
How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-delta-variant-upends-assumptions-about-coronavirus-2021-07-26/
Roadmap to disaster? | Israeli gov't wants to microchip kids for 'safety': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZYwYxapS-k
Moderna names Australia among potential locations for COVID vaccine trial on children aged 6 months to 12 years: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-09/moderna-names-australia-potential-site-covid-vaccine-trial-child/100360760
Fauci says everybody will likely need a Covid vaccine booster shot eventually: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/12/covid-booster-shot-fauci-says-it-is-likely-everybody-will-eventually-need-a-third-vaccine.html
How This Warning from Dr. Fauci May Equal Higher Revenue for Moderna: https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/22/dr-fauci-warning-may-boost-moderna-revenue/
Wcw Exposé: Fauci Spent $424k On Beagle Experiments, Dogs Bitten To Death By Flies: https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/?fbclid=IwAR1h8Q9rV8ZIySq5ZwfYocNh6jrZ_9wSr5CoMW0FiSfiEr8YDhoRmRcRSxQ
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