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Counting the Cost Sermon (Suffering for Jesus)
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7 views • February 24, 2020
Counting the Cost Sermon (Suffering for Jesus)
Most of what you see in the church world today is just lukewarm Christianity, by comparison to such things as Christian persecution in China. This video is a serious wake up call to the sort of suffering for Jesus that we are going to have to face one day, if we are true disciples of Christ. Living by faith in the real teachings of Jesus is what we need for overcoming fear and anxiety and everything else that keeps us from being what God wants us to be.
Most of what you see in the church world today is just lukewarm Christianity, by comparison to such things as Christian persecution in China. This video is a serious wake up call to the sort of suffering for Jesus that we are going to have to face one day, if we are true disciples of Christ. Living by faith in the real teachings of Jesus is what we need for overcoming fear and anxiety and everything else that keeps us from being what God wants us to be.
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