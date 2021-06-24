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A global overview of COVID-19 by a great journalist--Vaccines, Fauci, Gates, WHO and Big Government
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3397 views • June 24, 2021
Interviewing brilliant investigative journalist Leo Hohmann was a remarkable educational experience for me. He puts into words the panoramic view of what lies behind COVID-19 and what the global predators have in store for us. I strongly recommend this discussion to people who want to deepen and broaden their
understanding of what is going in the world right now. The actions of Fauci, Bill Gates, WHO, the big corporations and the government in respect to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines may seem contradictory, confusing, and even senseless; but understanding their motives clarifies it all.
understanding of what is going in the world right now. The actions of Fauci, Bill Gates, WHO, the big corporations and the government in respect to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines may seem contradictory, confusing, and even senseless; but understanding their motives clarifies it all.
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