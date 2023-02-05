https://gettr.com/post/p27df8d3d2f

2/4/2023 Miles Guo: The U.S. Congress will have to find out what evil deeds conducted by Weijian Shan and the CCP’s enablers lurking in the U.S. DOJ since their harm to the U.S. is much more serious than that of those spy balloons sent by the CCP

#UScongress #WeijianShan #PaulHastings #OMelveny #USDOJ #spyballoon





2/4/2023 文贵直播：美国国会一定要弄清楚单伟建和中共在美国司法部的帮凶在美国的恶行，他们给美国的危害要比中共发的间谍气球大的多

#美国国会 #单伟建 #普衡 #美迈斯 #美国司法部 #间谍气球



