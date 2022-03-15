Global Wildfire - GREECE

Revelation 16:8-9 Prophecy Fulfillment

Rev 16:8 And the fourth angel poured out his vial upon the sun; and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire.Rev 16:9 And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.

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