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I was too easy on Bill, by Reallygraceful
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19 views • August 18, 2020
In this video, reallygraceful covers who Bill was AFTER Microsoft--this includes biographical information as well as philanthropic achievements.
Support reallygraceful
Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Some reallygraceful sources:
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6121585/pdf/ijerph-15-01755.pdf
Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Calls in India for legal action against US charity https://www.nature.com/news/calls-in-india-for-legal-action-against-us-charity-1.13700
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/controversial-vaccine-studies-why-is-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-under-fire-from-critics-in-india/articleshow/41280050.cms?from=mdr
Anti-Fertility Vaccines https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2665354
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus https://apnews.com/7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
Bill and Melinda Gates pledge biggest-ever charitable donation - $10 billion - in call for 'Decade of Vaccines' https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/bill-and-melinda-gates-pledge-biggest-ever-charitable-donation-10-billion-in-call-for-decade-of-vaccines
Why is the Gates Foundation Investing in GM Giant Monsanto? https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
Opening Ceremony of 2019 Military World Games https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Support reallygraceful
Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Some reallygraceful sources:
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6121585/pdf/ijerph-15-01755.pdf
Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Calls in India for legal action against US charity https://www.nature.com/news/calls-in-india-for-legal-action-against-us-charity-1.13700
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/controversial-vaccine-studies-why-is-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-under-fire-from-critics-in-india/articleshow/41280050.cms?from=mdr
Anti-Fertility Vaccines https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2665354
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus https://apnews.com/7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
Bill and Melinda Gates pledge biggest-ever charitable donation - $10 billion - in call for 'Decade of Vaccines' https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/bill-and-melinda-gates-pledge-biggest-ever-charitable-donation-10-billion-in-call-for-decade-of-vaccines
Why is the Gates Foundation Investing in GM Giant Monsanto? https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
Opening Ceremony of 2019 Military World Games https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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