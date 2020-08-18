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I was too easy on Bill, by Reallygraceful
EspejoMirror
EspejoMirror
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19 views • August 18, 2020
In this video, reallygraceful covers who Bill was AFTER Microsoft--this includes biographical information as well as philanthropic achievements.
Support reallygraceful
Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Some reallygraceful sources:
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
Correlation between Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis Rates with Pulse Polio Frequency in India https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6121585/pdf/ijerph-15-01755.pdf
Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&;utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Calls in India for legal action against US charity https://www.nature.com/news/calls-in-india-for-legal-action-against-us-charity-1.13700
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/controversial-vaccine-studies-why-is-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-under-fire-from-critics-in-india/articleshow/41280050.cms?from=mdr
Anti-Fertility Vaccines https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2665354
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus https://apnews.com/7d8b0e32efd0480fbd12acf27729f6a5
Bill and Melinda Gates pledge biggest-ever charitable donation - $10 billion - in call for 'Decade of Vaccines' https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/bill-and-melinda-gates-pledge-biggest-ever-charitable-donation-10-billion-in-call-for-decade-of-vaccines
Why is the Gates Foundation Investing in GM Giant Monsanto? https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2010/sep/29/gates-foundation-gm-monsanto
Opening Ceremony of 2019 Military World Games https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCdAY-AOG-o
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Keywords
bill gatesdeadly vaccinescovid 19
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