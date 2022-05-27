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'Climate Change' Blamed For 16 Hospitalized & 1 Dead During NY Marathon! [23.05.2022]
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91 views • May 27, 2022
Article - https://sports.yahoo.com/30-old-runner-died-collapsing-181810639.html
TheSaltyCracker
Published May 23, 2022 - 18,759 Views
https://rumble.com/v15tobp-climate-change-blamed-for-16-hospitalized-and-1-dead-during-marathon.html
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TheSaltyCracker
Published May 23, 2022 - 18,759 Views
https://rumble.com/v15tobp-climate-change-blamed-for-16-hospitalized-and-1-dead-during-marathon.html
https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
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