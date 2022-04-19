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The Alien and Sedition Act
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22 views • April 19, 2022
In 1798, the Federalist Party passed 'The Alien and Sedition Act'. The pretext of the act was to go after 'French spies' in America. Instead, it was used by the Federalists to go after Jefferson's Republican Party. Not a single 'French spy' was ever arrested or deported. Instead, one political party used it to declare the other political party 'domestic terrorists' in their bid for a consolidation of power as they arrested their foes. It was a dark stain on America's history. What parallels do we see between this and the Patriot Act, which has since been used to rebrand the Constitutional petition of grievances to the government as 'sedition' and American patriots as 'domestic terrorists'?
Check out Daniel's new podcast, Under The Iceburg, at https://thenewamerican.com/audio/under-the-iceberg/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Forgotten Thinkers: Cicero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rswj2AvC1Xk&;t=937s
Check out Daniel's new podcast, Under The Iceburg, at https://thenewamerican.com/audio/under-the-iceberg/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Forgotten Thinkers: Cicero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rswj2AvC1Xk&;t=937s
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