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Covid-19 Vaccine Recodes Genetics & Makes Us GMO - Dr. Carrie Madej Explains
Natural Nana
Natural Nana
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241 views • July 09, 2020
Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO
Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.

Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
NVIC.org information on vaccines
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nanotechnologyrnacovidcontact tracingdoctor carrie madejcell phone tracking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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