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London Cops Shut Down Good Friday Church Service
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90 views • April 03, 2021
Infowars.com
April 3rd 2021, 10:41 am
Video out of South London shows a UK Metro police officer shutting down a Catholic mass on Good Friday, citing local COVID restrictions.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-london-police-shut-down-unlawful-good-friday-church-service/
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April 3rd 2021, 10:41 am
Video out of South London shows a UK Metro police officer shutting down a Catholic mass on Good Friday, citing local COVID restrictions.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-london-police-shut-down-unlawful-good-friday-church-service/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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