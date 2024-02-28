Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Coverstone Dream
channel image
High Hopes
3080 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published a day ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 28, 2024


Today Pastor Stan shares the latest dream of Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Kicking the Can”. There are many warnings in this dream, and we would love for you to share this important information with your family and friends.


00:00 - Intro

01:54 - Kicking the Can

07:31 - Shut the Door

10:26 - Three Reg Dragons

17:15 - The Dollar is Gone

20:35 - The World is at the End

27:55 - Joseph’s Kitchen

30:18 - EMP Shield

31:03 - Miss the Mark


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4g5szn-new-coverstone-dream-02282024.html

Keywords
warningsprophecy clubdana coverstonestan johnsonnew dreamkicking the canshut the dor3 red dragonsdollar is goneworld at the end

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket