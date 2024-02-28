Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 28, 2024
Today Pastor Stan shares the latest dream of Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Kicking the Can”. There are many warnings in this dream, and we would love for you to share this important information with your family and friends.
00:00 - Intro
01:54 - Kicking the Can
07:31 - Shut the Door
10:26 - Three Reg Dragons
17:15 - The Dollar is Gone
20:35 - The World is at the End
27:55 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:18 - EMP Shield
31:03 - Miss the Mark
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4g5szn-new-coverstone-dream-02282024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.