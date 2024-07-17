BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 040 Balak

Parasha 040 Balak B'midbar/Numbers 22:2–25:9

The name of the Parshah, “Balak,” refers to Balak, king of Moab, and it is found in Numbers 22:2

Balak, the king of Moab, summons the prophet Balaam to curse the people of Israel. On the way, Balaam is berated by his donkey, who sees, before Balaam does, the angel that YEHOVAH sends to block their way. Three times, from three different vantage points, Balaam attempts to pronounce his curses; each time, blessings issue forth instead. Balaam also prophesies on the end of the days and the coming of Moshiach.





The people fall prey to the charms of the daughters of Moab, and are enticed to worship the idol Peor. When a high-ranking Israelite official publicly takes a Midianite princess into a tent, Pinchas kills them both, stopping the plague raging among the people.





