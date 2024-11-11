1 Punch Subway Fight [Analysis]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Self Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/webinar
In this tutorial, we do a fight analysis of a situation where we see a 1 punch subway fight.
As you can see, fights can happen really quickly. It’s important to learn how to defend yourself and be prepared for any type of assaults.
Lear how to defend against the most common attacks:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/common-attacks/
See related article on Street fights:
https://www.codereddefense.com/multiple-attackers-in-the-streets/
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense