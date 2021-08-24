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We Cannot Know Where We Are Going Unless We Know Where We Have Been!
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11 views • August 24, 2021
Knowing from where we came is essential to knowing where we are going. Reminding ourselves of how God has worked in history in the lives of those who came before us is essential in that endeavor. My pastor, Benjamin Glaser, at Bethany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church joins me in this episode to provide some history that many are not familiar with concerning the Scottish Covenanters who came to America and were instrumental in establishing the Church of Jesus Christ in the united States, as well as the governments in the civil sphere long before the US Constitution. And their foundation was always Christ and the Bible.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/we-cannot-know-where-we-are-going-unless-we-know-where-we-have-been/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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