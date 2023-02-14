MAC Addresses & the Dangers of mRNA Technology

Sean from SGT Report interviews Hope and Tevan from Morocco on the MAC addresses being emitted from the vaccinated. Topics include: genocide, the mRNA bioweapon, vaccine damage, 5G radiation, graphene oxide, nano-technology, spiritual warfare, transhumanism, sudden death, lying doctors, and more.
See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022
And: The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022
