BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Watergate Was A Scam
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 9 months ago

New Proof That Watergate Was A Scam

* 50 years to the day after Richard Nixon’s resignation, newly-unearthed documents show Watergate was a scam from start to finish.

* Former Nixon White House staffer Geoff Shepard saw it happen.

* He has uncovered new evidence that Watergate was a deep state coup.

* They are using the same playbook on President Trump.

* The parallels to what’s currently happening are remarkable.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 August 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-geoff-shepard

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1821593377164419377

Keywords
hillary clintondeep stateciatucker carlsondonald trumpcoupscamwatergatethe pressrichard nixonpolitical persecutionstolen electiongeoff shepardbreak-incore criminalssmoking gun tapes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy