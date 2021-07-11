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Dr Koch The Postulate and Oops Got a Mop - Key to the narrative! John Cullen
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81 views • July 11, 2021
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnEHoover/videos
A Dear John letter! Dear John, I want to thank you for your clarity and professionalism in the presentations you give! Though I have not first asked your permission, it is for the public good and consideration that I am saving and sharing your videos on various channels, but always with reference back to you and you YouTube channel! Since you never know when YT will delete your entire channel, I am making this a priority to share your work around the net! This is the least I can do to help others to consider and think of angles perhaps they have not considered to date! I rely upon the expert advice of similar professionals as you, even though following “The Science” can be wrong when it is bought and paid for by the elite to propagate their narrative! An ability to discern with clarity is what I find in your presentation, so rarely found in the media hype and gagging of narratives that don’t fit the agenda!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
A Dear John letter! Dear John, I want to thank you for your clarity and professionalism in the presentations you give! Though I have not first asked your permission, it is for the public good and consideration that I am saving and sharing your videos on various channels, but always with reference back to you and you YouTube channel! Since you never know when YT will delete your entire channel, I am making this a priority to share your work around the net! This is the least I can do to help others to consider and think of angles perhaps they have not considered to date! I rely upon the expert advice of similar professionals as you, even though following “The Science” can be wrong when it is bought and paid for by the elite to propagate their narrative! An ability to discern with clarity is what I find in your presentation, so rarely found in the media hype and gagging of narratives that don’t fit the agenda!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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