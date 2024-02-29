Create New Account
The Destruction of Ukrainian Terrorists in Georgiyevka (South Donetsk direction)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The Destruction of Ukrainian Terrorists in Georgiyevka (South Donetsk direction). The collapse of the Ukrainian forces' defences along the entire frontline marked the rapid advance of the Russian forces, and now the heavy artillery of the RF Armed Forces is reaching the Kiev Regime's militants at the village of Georgiyevka.💥

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

