Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan Withdraw From the CCP’s Military Exercise

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In the April 18, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo broke the news that the CCP’s costly military exercise in between April 17th and April 19th was only joined by Iran because Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan withdrew one by one two weeks earlier, and this had greatly hurt the CCP’s One Belt & One Road Initiative and their ambition in the region.