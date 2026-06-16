Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Tuesday June 16Th, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





The Peace With Iran May Have Unexpectedly Opened The Door To Ezekiel 38

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10102





As The World Cup Unfolds, Europeans Are Seeing America Differently

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10101





A Ticking Clock: The 2032 Social Security Cliff

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10100





Test Everything: Discern Truth In An Age Of Signs And Wonders

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10099