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Trudeau Dictates Diet
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128 views • March 25, 2020
Trudeau Dictates Diet... Instead of encouraging assimilation of immigrants from India and Punjab into Canadian culture, Trudeau welcomes the replacement of traditional Canadian culture with blatant Marxist Multicultural licentiousness. Goodbye, Canadian culture... Trudeau thinks he was elected to serve and endlessly prosper the Punjab. The increasing replacement of traditional Canadian food with that of India, the Middle East and China, guarantees the most heinous subjugation - indeed, sheer destruction - of traditional Canadian routine diet... Trudeau is maximizing Nietzsche's "Transvaluation of Values" which Hitler strongly adhered to...
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