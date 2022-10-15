Create New Account
Konig Safe - Ambgun Minuteman Review #shorts
AmbGun
The Konig safe would not look out of place on a coffee table or alongside some premium Apple electronics. There are no physical keys for this safe so it arrives programmed for the two RFID cards and two RFID key fobs. Fingerprint reader and keypad entry Smooth hydraulic arms are a delight you’ll want to share with friends. Thin padding is effective like ensolite Secure with tether or screw through the bottom into a solid surface Features two usb ports that are only powered when charger is connected Surface light remains lit while the charger is plugged in. Manual recommends that charger not remain connected When running on battery, ingress must be preceded by pressing the wake button. Not charged by USB so mobility is undermined Movement alarm is available, but must be enabled every time the safe is closed. Konig website promises an app for managing the safe…coming this summer..next? The Konig delivers living room elegance and probably resists jimmying efforts better than many competitors. Excellent for keeping a pistol, prescription drugs, and jewelry out of the hands of kids…or opportunistic thieves. AmbGun Pistol Safes https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-safe

