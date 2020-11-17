War Castles: National Secret Currency. (part 2)

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Robert-Leroy Horton U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command explains the inter-workings of our slavery to the Cabal and how our country was hijacked, how our birth certificates make us slaves, how our strawman declares us dead and makes us a possession of the Vatican. Also explains the concepts of [Quantum-language-parse-syntax-grammar] created by: David-Wynn Miller and Russell-Jay Gould. "The central component, that many people ignore, is the importance of facing the negative and evil, because it holds the key to change our reality. Only by facing the negative, can you remove it, and truly heal. That is why stopping to do what is WRONG, is MUCH MORE IMPORTANT than starting to do something".
* https://lastflagstanding.com/
* Meet Your Strawman https://www.brighteon.com/bb54fc3d-6425-44d4-b419-2d535c4105f0